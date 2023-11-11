Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carlisle County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Carlisle County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carlisle County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carlisle County High School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
