In Carlisle County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carlisle County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carlisle County High School at South Fulton High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: South Fulton, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.