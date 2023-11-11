The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4), boasting the 13th-ranked rushing attack in the country, will hit the field against the Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the 20th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-14.5) 55.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Clemson (-14.5) 55.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Clemson has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Georgia Tech has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Clemson & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Clemson
To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Georgia Tech
To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

