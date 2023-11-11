Saturday's contest features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) squaring off at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-70 win for heavily favored Eastern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Colonels are coming off of a 74-72 victory over SIU-Edwardsville in their last outing on Thursday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 86, Northern Kentucky 70

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonels had a +219 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They put up 76.4 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and gave up 69.5 per contest to rank 301st in college basketball.

On offense, Eastern Kentucky averaged 75.6 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (76.4 points per game) was 0.8 PPG higher.

The Colonels posted 82.1 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 71.4 points per contest.

Eastern Kentucky allowed 64.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.3 on the road.

