If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fayette County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John Hardin High School at Henry Clay High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11

Location: Paris, KY

Paris, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Lafayette High School at Scott County High School