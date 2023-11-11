In the Sofia Open final on Saturday, Jack Draper takes on Adrian Mannarino.

Draper is the favorite (-190) to win the title versus Mannarino (+150).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jack Draper vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Sofia Open

The Sofia Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jack Draper vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 65.5% chance to win.

Jack Draper Adrian Mannarino -190 Odds to Win Match +150 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.0% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jack Draper vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Draper eliminated No. 28-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-3, 6-4.

Mannarino was victorious 6-2, 7-6 against Pavel Kotov in the semifinals on Friday.

Draper has played 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.5 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Draper has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.6 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 57.1% of games.

In the past 12 months, Mannarino has competed in 61 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.1% of the games. He averages 24.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Through 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, Mannarino has averaged 25.0 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set, winning 53.0% of those games.

Draper and Mannarino have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.