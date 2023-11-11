Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Jefferson County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taylor County High School at Seneca High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owensboro High School at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohio County High School at Butler Traditional High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington County High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
