The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in a clash of Big 12 foes.

On offense, Kansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by averaging 34.9 points per game. The Jayhawks rank 79th on defense (27.3 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Texas Tech ranks 50th in the FBS (30.6 points per game), and it is 68th defensively (25.7 points allowed per game).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Kansas Texas Tech 434 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.7 (56th) 394 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.1 (64th) 198.1 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (44th) 235.9 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237 (60th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (107th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (96th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,418 pass yards for Kansas, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 156 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has 828 rushing yards on 136 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also added 21 catches for 200 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 517 yards on 89 attempts, scoring eight times.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 31 catches for 515 yards (57.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has put together a 380-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 30 targets.

Mason Fairchild has been the target of 32 passes and racked up 21 grabs for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has thrown for 978 yards on 61.9% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 193 times for 1,037 yards (115.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has piled up 214 yards (on 31 attempts) with one touchdown.

Xavier White has hauled in 388 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Myles Price has put together a 381-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 54 targets.

Jerand Bradley's 31 catches (on 65 targets) have netted him 332 yards (36.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas or Texas Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.