Big Ten opponents match up when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 13th-worst with 308.8 yards per game. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 40th in the FBS (337.3 yards allowed per game). This season has been ugly for Purdue on both offense and defense, as it is compiling only 20.9 points per game (24th-worst) and surrendering 31.2 points per game (25th-worst).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Minnesota vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Minnesota Purdue 308.8 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.9 (104th) 337.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (74th) 165.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (92nd) 143.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.6 (91st) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has racked up 1,290 yards (143.3 ypg) on 111-of-205 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has racked up 591 yards on 103 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Jordan Nubin has been handed the ball 65 times this year and racked up 304 yards (33.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's 562 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has totaled 38 catches and seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has caught 24 passes for 292 yards (32.4 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 18 catches for 167 yards, an average of 18.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 1,861 yards on 57.8% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 125 times for 558 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has compiled 386 yards on 71 carries with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions on 76 targets with six touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has caught 30 passes and compiled 336 receiving yards (37.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has racked up 329 reciving yards (36.6 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Minnesota or Purdue gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.