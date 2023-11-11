The Illinois State Redbirds (5-4) and the Murray State Racers (2-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Stadium in a clash of MVFC foes.

Illinois State owns the 45th-ranked defense this year (330.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with a tally of 421.3 yards per game. Murray State has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 25th-worst in total offense (295.3 total yards per game) and 18th-worst in total defense (426.8 total yards allowed per game).

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Murray State vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Murray State Illinois State 295.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.3 (22nd) 426.8 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (48th) 122.8 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178 (25th) 172.6 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.3 (31st) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has racked up 1,400 yards on 56.1% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 161 yards .

Cortezz Jones has rushed 69 times for 316 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jawaun Northington has piled up 237 yards (on 56 attempts) with one touchdown.

Cole Rusk paces his team with 369 receiving yards on 29 catches with five touchdowns.

Michael Fox has totaled 290 receiving yards (32.2 yards per game) on 23 receptions.

Taylor Shields' 18 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 246 yards and five touchdowns.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 2,111 yards (234.6 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 69.7% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 149 rushing yards on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Mason Blakemore has 713 rushing yards on 109 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, Cole Mueller has carried the ball 76 times for 298 yards (33.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 828 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 68 times and has collected 61 catches and nine touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has caught 53 passes for 529 yards (58.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Eddie Kasper's 42 grabs have turned into 347 yards and one touchdown.

