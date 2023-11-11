AAC foes will do battle when the No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Tulane vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Tulane vs. Tulsa?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 40, Tulsa 14

Tulane 40, Tulsa 14 Tulane has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

The Green Wave have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

Tulsa has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.

The Golden Hurricane are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +1100 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-23.5)



Tulane (-23.5) Tulane is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Tulsa owns a record of 3-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 23.5 points or more (in two chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Tulane vs. Tulsa matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) This season, five of Tulane's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points.

There have been four Tulsa games that have ended with a combined score higher than 53.5 points this season.

Tulane averages 28.7 points per game against Tulsa's 22.4, totaling 2.4 points under the game's point total of 53.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.7 59 50.4 Implied Total AVG 33.8 37 30.5 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.7 54.1 57.8 Implied Total AVG 35.9 35.4 36.5 ATS Record 3-5-1 1-4-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.