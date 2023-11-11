Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Washington County, Kentucky and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Washington County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington County High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
