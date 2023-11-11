The Week 11 college football slate includes seven games featuring AAC teams involved. Read on to see up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

North Texas vs. SMU

Week 11 AAC Results

SMU 45 North Texas 21

Pregame Favorite: SMU (-20.5)

SMU (-20.5) Pregame Total: 66.5

SMU Leaders

Passing: Preston Stone (11-for-20, 234 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Preston Stone (11-for-20, 234 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jaylan Knighton (17 ATT, 129 YDS, 1 TD)

Jaylan Knighton (17 ATT, 129 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kelvontay Dixon (4 TAR, 3 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

North Texas Leaders

Passing: Chandler Rogers (18-for-31, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Chandler Rogers (18-for-31, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Oscar Adaway III (11 ATT, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Oscar Adaway III (11 ATT, 90 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Trey Cleveland (6 TAR, 3 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

SMU North Texas 552 Total Yards 372 234 Passing Yards 240 318 Rushing Yards 132 1 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 11 AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 20 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-23.5)

Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Florida (-7)

Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Memphis (-10.5)

UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UAB (-2.5)

East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)

Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UTSA (-13.5)

