A matchup of CUSA teams features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) squaring off against the New Mexico State Aggies (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-4.5) 57.5 -210 +175 FanDuel Western Kentucky (-4.5) 57.5 -215 +176

Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Hilltoppers have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

New Mexico State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Aggies have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

