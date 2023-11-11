Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
A matchup of CUSA teams features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) squaring off against the New Mexico State Aggies (7-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.
Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-4.5)
|57.5
|-210
|+175
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-4.5)
|57.5
|-215
|+176
Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hilltoppers have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
- New Mexico State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Aggies have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
