How to Watch the Bellarmine vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (2-0) take on the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Bellarmine vs. UCLA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Knights' 60.6 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 61.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
- Bellarmine had an 8-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
- Last year, the Bruins averaged 69.7 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 68.2 the Knights allowed.
- UCLA had a 12-3 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
- Last season, the Bruins had a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.4% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Knights' opponents made.
- The Knights' 27.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.2 percentage points lower than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 81-65
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/12/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
