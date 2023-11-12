The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Houston Texans (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium and will aim to extend a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Texans

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Bengals Insights

The Bengals score just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Texans give up (20.6).

The Bengals average 43.1 fewer yards per game (291.9), than the Texans allow per contest (335.0).

This season, Cincinnati racks up 75.9 yards per game on the ground, 21.1 fewer than Houston allows per contest (97.0).

The Bengals have six giveaways this season, while the Texans have 10 takeaways.

Bengals Home Performance

The Bengals score 21.0 points per game in home games (1.6 more than their overall average), and give up 18.5 at home (1.8 less than overall).

The Bengals accumulate 300.5 yards per game at home (8.6 more than their overall average), and give up 352.0 at home (12.0 less than overall).

Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (242.3) and conceded (251.0) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 216.0 and 234.3, respectively.

The Bengals accumulate 58.3 rushing yards per game at home (17.6 less than their overall average), and give up 101.0 at home (28.8 less than overall).

At home, the Bengals convert 44.8% of third downs and allow 44.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert (36.5%) and allow (44.8%) overall.

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Seattle W 17-13 CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo W 24-18 NBC 11/12/2023 Houston - CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN

