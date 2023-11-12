On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) are expected to keep their four-game winning streak alive as they are favored by a touchdown against the Houston Texans (4-4). For this game, an over/under of 48 has been set.

The betting insights and trends for the Bengals can be found in this article before they take on the Texans. Before the Texans square off against the Bengals, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Bengals vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-7) 48 -300 +240 FanDuel Bengals (-6.5) 48 -320 +260

Cincinnati vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS

Bengals vs. Texans Betting Insights

Cincinnati has a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

Three of Cincinnati's eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Against the spread, Houston is 4-4-0 this year.

As a 7-point underdog or more, the Texans have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

There have been three Houston games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

