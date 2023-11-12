Should you wager on Derrick Henry getting into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Henry will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Henry has taken 137 carries for a team-leading 601 rushing yards (75.1 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Henry has also caught 18 balls for 165 yards (20.6 per game).

Henry has scored a rushing TD in four games (of eight games played).

Derrick Henry Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0

Rep Derrick Henry with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.