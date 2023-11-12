Will Derrick Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 10?
Should you wager on Derrick Henry getting into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Henry has taken 137 carries for a team-leading 601 rushing yards (75.1 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Henry has also caught 18 balls for 165 yards (20.6 per game).
- Henry has scored a rushing TD in four games (of eight games played).
Derrick Henry Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
