The Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Turner, in his most recent showing, had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 126-124 win over the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Turner, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-120)

Over 15.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-106)

Over 7.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 41.2 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 24.2 per game.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Myles Turner vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 30 20 5 2 0 1 0 3/6/2023 17 10 0 0 0 1 1 1/4/2023 38 14 8 1 0 5 1

