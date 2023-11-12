The Indiana Pacers (2-0), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, battle the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1). The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSIN.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Buddy Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Myles Turner's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Bruce Brown posted 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field and 32.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid posted 33.1 points last season, plus 10.2 boards and 4.2 assists.

Tobias Harris collected 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tyrese Maxey put up 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

De'Anthony Melton averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He made 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s stats last season included 20.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He made 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Pacers vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

76ers Pacers 115.2 Points Avg. 116.3 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 48.7% Field Goal % 46.9% 38.7% Three Point % 36.7%

