Pacers vs. 76ers November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (2-0), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, battle the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1). The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSIN.
Pacers vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.
- Buddy Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Myles Turner's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.
- Bruce Brown posted 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field and 32.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid posted 33.1 points last season, plus 10.2 boards and 4.2 assists.
- Tobias Harris collected 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Tyrese Maxey put up 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- De'Anthony Melton averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He made 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
- Kelly Oubre Jr.'s stats last season included 20.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He made 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.
Pacers vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|76ers
|Pacers
|115.2
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
