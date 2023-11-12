The Indiana Pacers (6-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The 76ers have won seven games in a row. The point total is set at 237.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -6.5 237.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in seven of nine outings.

Indiana's average game total this season has been 247.6, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Indiana has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

Pacers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 1 12.5% 118.6 244.6 107.4 229 221.8 Pacers 7 77.8% 126 244.6 121.6 229 234.7

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers' 126 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 107.4 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Indiana is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Pacers and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 6-3 0-1 8-1 76ers 7-1 4-1 4-4

Pacers vs. 76ers Point Insights

Pacers 76ers 126 Points Scored (PG) 118.6 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 121.6 Points Allowed (PG) 107.4 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-1

