The injury report for the Indiana Pacers (6-3) ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) currently features only one player on it. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 from Wells Fargo Center.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Pacers earned a 126-124 victory over the Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 29 points, six rebounds and 10 assists for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarace Walker PF Questionable Lungs 0.0 4.0 0.0

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Questionable (Finger)

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

