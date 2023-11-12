How to Watch the Pacers vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Indiana Pacers (6-3), who have won three straight.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Pacers.
Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers have shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
- This season, Indiana has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 14th.
- The Pacers score 18.6 more points per game (126.0) than the 76ers allow (107.4).
- When it scores more than 107.4 points, Indiana is 6-1.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Pacers averaged 118.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 113.6.
- At home, the Pacers conceded 119.7 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed on the road (119.2).
- Beyond the arc, the Pacers knocked down fewer treys away (13.2 per game) than at home (14.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (36.6%) than at home (36.8%) as well.
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Aaron Nesmith
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Lower Back
