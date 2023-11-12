Tyler Boyd will be up against the ninth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Houston Texans in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Boyd has put up a 300-yard year thus} far (37.5 yards per game) with two TDs, reeling in 36 passes out of 49 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Boyd and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boyd vs. the Texans

Boyd vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Texans have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The 238 passing yards per game yielded by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Texans have put up seven touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). The Texans' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Watch Bengals vs Texans on Fubo!

Bengals Player Previews

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Boyd with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Boyd Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Boyd has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (four of eight).

Boyd has received 15.9% of his team's 309 passing attempts this season (49 targets).

He is averaging 6.1 yards per target (108th in NFL play), picking up 300 yards on 49 passes thrown his way.

In two of eight games this year, Boyd has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

Boyd (three red zone targets) has been targeted 7.3% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.