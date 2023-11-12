When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tyler Boyd find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has 36 receptions (49 targets) for 300 yards and two scores, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Boyd has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0

