The Denver Broncos (3-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

Bills vs. Broncos Insights

The Bills put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Broncos surrender (28.3).

This season Denver racks up 3.7 more points per game (21.5) than Buffalo gives up (17.8).

The Bills rack up 35.7 fewer yards per game (370.2) than the Broncos allow per matchup (405.9).

Denver averages 302.1 yards per game, 31.9 fewer yards than the 334 Buffalo allows.

This season, the Bills run for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than the Broncos allow per contest (154.1).

This season Denver rushes for 2.4 more yards per game (116.8) than Buffalo allows (114.4).

The Bills have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (12).

Denver has 12 giveaways this season, while Buffalo has 14 takeaways.

Bills Home Performance

The Bills' average points scored in home games (28.8) is higher than their overall average (26.7). But their average points allowed at home (16.4) is lower than overall (17.8).

The Bills rack up 395.2 yards per game at home (25 more than their overall average), and give up 345.2 at home (11.2 more than overall).

Buffalo accumulates 283.4 passing yards per game at home (21.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 224.6 at home (five more than overall).

The Bills' average rushing yards gained (111.8) and allowed (120.6) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 108.1 and 114.4, respectively.

The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and concede 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati L 24-18 NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos' average points scored away from home (19.7) is lower than their overall average (21.5). But their average points conceded on the road (39) is higher than overall (28.3).

On the road, the Broncos rack up 290.3 yards per game and give up 528.7. That's less than they gain overall (302.1), but more than they allow (405.9).

Denver's average passing yards gained (196.7) and conceded (323) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 185.4 and 251.8, respectively.

The Broncos' average yards rushing on the road (93.7) is lower than their overall average (116.8). But their average yards conceded in away games (205.7) is higher than overall (154.1).

The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage in road games (39.4%) is lower than their overall average (40.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (44.1%) is higher than overall (38.5%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/12/2023 at Kansas City L 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay W 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City W 24-9 CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota - NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS

