The New York Knicks versus the Boston Celtics is one of four solid options on today's NBA slate.

Today's NBA Games

The Toronto Raptors host the Washington Wizards

The Wizards go on the road to face the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet and MNMT

TV Channel: SportsNet and MNMT

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 4-5

4-5 WAS Record: 2-7

2-7 TOR Stats: 107.9 PPG (29th in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

107.9 PPG (29th in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (seventh) WAS Stats: 116.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 123.8 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -9.5

TOR -9.5 TOR Odds to Win: -450

-450 WAS Odds to Win: +350

+350 Total: 227.5 points

The Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks

The Knicks take to the home court of the Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 7-2

7-2 NY Record: 5-4

5-4 BOS Stats: 120.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (sixth)

120.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (sixth) NY Stats: 109.6 PPG (25th in NBA), 103.2 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -8.5

BOS -8.5 BOS Odds to Win: -375

-375 NY Odds to Win: +290

+290 Total: 220.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls hit the road the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 5-4

5-4 CHI Record: 4-6

4-6 MIL Stats: 115.7 PPG (ninth in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (25th)

115.7 PPG (ninth in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (25th) CHI Stats: 109.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -7.5

MIL -7.5 MIL Odds to Win: -350

-350 CHI Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 228.5 points

The Sacramento Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 4-4

4-4 CLE Record: 4-5

4-5 SAC Stats: 111.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th)

111.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th) CLE Stats: 109.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -2.5

CLE -2.5 CLE Odds to Win: -140

-140 SAC Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 224.5 points

