SEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEC squads are on Monday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the Memphis Tigers taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Memphis Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers
|6:30 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|SEC Network+
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Georgia Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|SEC Network +
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida Gators
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.