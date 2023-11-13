The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) hit the court against the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
  • In games St. John's (NY) shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.
  • The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.
  • Last year, the Red Storm put up 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).
  • When St. John's (NY) scored more than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-8.

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Last season, Michigan had a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.4% from the field.
  • The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Storm finished fifth.
  • The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
  • Michigan had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • St. John's (NY) put up 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Red Storm gave up 70 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 82.8.
  • At home, St. John's (NY) drained 1.2 more treys per game (6.3) than on the road (5.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (68.7).
  • The Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.
  • Michigan made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena
11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden
11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena
11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville W 99-74 Crisler Center
11/10/2023 Youngstown State W 92-62 Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State - Crisler Center
11/22/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena

