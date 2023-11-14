The Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) will look to extend an eight-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSIN.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

NBCS-PH and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Pacers vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 125 - Pacers 115

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 5.5)

76ers (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-10.0)

76ers (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.6

The 76ers (8-1-0 ATS) have covered the spread 88.9% of the time, 28.9% more often than the Pacers (6-4-0) this year.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 83.3% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

Indiana and its opponents have exceeded the total 90% of the time this season (nine out of 10). That's more often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (five out of nine).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pacers are 2-2, while the 76ers are 7-0 as moneyline favorites.

Pacers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pacers are the best squad in the league (126.0 points per game). But defensively they are fourth-worst (123.1 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Indiana is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.0 per game). It is 17th in rebounds conceded (45.1 per game).

The Pacers are best in the NBA in assists (30.7 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Indiana is fifth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and ranked 24th in turnovers forced (12.7).

In 2023-24 the Pacers are second-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.8 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.9%).

