The Indiana Pacers, with Aaron Nesmith, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 137-126 loss to the 76ers (his most recent action) Nesmith produced eight points.

In this piece we'll examine Nesmith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers conceded 110.9 points per game last season, third in the league.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 41.2 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 24.2 assists last season, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the 76ers were ranked fifth in the NBA last season, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 26 8 4 3 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.