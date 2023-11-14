The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) take on the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Mocs had given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Bellarmine went 12-11 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Knights were the 361st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mocs finished 215th.

The Knights scored 5.8 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Mocs gave up (72.1).

Bellarmine put together a 5-2 record last season in games it scored more than 72.1 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bellarmine put up 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 more than it averaged away (61.2).

At home, the Knights allowed 63.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.8.

Beyond the arc, Bellarmine made fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) too.

