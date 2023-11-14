The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) battle the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bellarmine covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

The Knights were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 15 times last season, and covered the spread in eight of those matchups.

Chattanooga went 14-15-0 ATS last season.

The Mocs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

