Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) host the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at McKenzie Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Venue: McKenzie Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Knights Betting Records & Stats
- Bellarmine's games hit the over 14 out of 28 times last season.
- The Knights' record against the spread last year was 15-13-0.
- Chattanooga (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 5.3% less often than Bellarmine (15-13-0) last season.
Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Chattanooga
|77.2
|143.5
|72.1
|139.3
|145.6
|Bellarmine
|66.3
|143.5
|67.2
|139.3
|133.8
Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends
- The Knights scored 5.8 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Mocs allowed (72.1).
- Bellarmine went 2-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scored more than 72.1 points last season.
Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Chattanooga
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
|Bellarmine
|15-13-0
|14-14-0
Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Chattanooga
|Bellarmine
|9-7
|Home Record
|8-6
|6-9
|Away Record
|6-12
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|80.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
