Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will face the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Nyquist's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Nyquist has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.

Nyquist has a goal in one of his 14 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Nyquist has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 14 games this year, Nyquist has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Nyquist's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 41 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 1 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

