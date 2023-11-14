The Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) take on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Kansas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Wildcats covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Kansas went 15-18-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 15 Jayhawks games hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Kentucky, based on its national championship odds (+1600), ranks much better (fifth-best in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (138th).

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.

