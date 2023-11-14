Tuesday's game at United Center has the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) taking on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 88-59 win, heavily favoring Kansas.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 88, Kentucky 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-29.7)

Kansas (-29.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

Kentucky was 113th in college basketball in points scored (74.5 per game) and 105th in points allowed (67.8) last season.

On the glass, the Wildcats were seventh-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.6 per game) last season. They were ninth-best in rebounds conceded (26.8 per game).

Last season Kentucky was ranked 46th in college basketball in assists with 15.1 per game.

With 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, the Wildcats were 288th and 151st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from beyond the arc last season, Kentucky was 82nd and 96th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Wildcats attempted 70% of their shots from inside the arc, and 30% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 77.1% of the Wildcats' baskets were 2-pointers, and 22.9% were 3-pointers.

Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas put up 75.4 points per game (88th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 68.1 points per contest (118th-ranked).

The Jayhawks ranked 90th in the nation with 33.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 247th with 32.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 16.4 assists per game, Kansas was 15th-best in college basketball in the category.

The Jayhawks averaged 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

Last year the Jayhawks sank 7.0 treys per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.7% (151st-ranked) from downtown.

Kansas allowed 6.4 treys per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 31.0% three-point percentage (37th-ranked).

Kansas took 66.2% two-pointers and 33.8% from three-point land last year. Of the team's baskets, 75% were two-pointers and 25% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.