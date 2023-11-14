Kentucky vs. Kansas November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) will face the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and air on ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Kansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Kentucky vs. Kansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Kansas AVG
|Kansas Rank
|113th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|75.4
|88th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|118th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|1st
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|16.4
|15th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
