In the upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Liam Foudy to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Foudy has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 41 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

