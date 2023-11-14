Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McCracken County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in McCracken County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
McCracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Mary High School at Hopkins County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
