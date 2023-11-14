Tuesday's contest features the Morehead State Eagles (0-2) and the Lipscomb Bisons (1-1) facing off at Allen Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-63 victory for heavily favored Morehead State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Eagles fell in their most recent outing 85-44 against Alabama on Sunday.

Morehead State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Morehead State vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 77, Lipscomb 63

Morehead State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' -238 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 58.3 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

In OVC games, Morehead State averaged 1.3 more points (59.6) than overall (58.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Eagles scored 65.9 points per game last season, 14.2 more than they averaged away (51.7).

At home, Morehead State allowed 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 67.

