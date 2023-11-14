The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) play the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43% the Bears allowed to opponents.

Morehead State went 17-3 when it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Eagles were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears ranked 187th.

Last year, the Eagles put up 69.8 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 67 the Bears gave up.

When Morehead State scored more than 67 points last season, it went 14-3.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Morehead State played better when playing at home last year, averaging 77.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Eagles gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (61.8) than in away games (71.3).

When playing at home, Morehead State averaged 0.7 more threes per game (7.9) than on the road (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to away from home (33%).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule