The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) play the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Morehead State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43% the Bears allowed to opponents.
  • Morehead State went 17-3 when it shot better than 43% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears ranked 187th.
  • Last year, the Eagles put up 69.8 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 67 the Bears gave up.
  • When Morehead State scored more than 67 points last season, it went 14-3.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Morehead State played better when playing at home last year, averaging 77.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Eagles gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (61.8) than in away games (71.3).
  • When playing at home, Morehead State averaged 0.7 more threes per game (7.9) than on the road (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to away from home (33%).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Alabama L 105-73 Coleman Coliseum
11/8/2023 Shawnee State W 96-40 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/10/2023 @ Purdue L 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/14/2023 Mercer - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
11/20/2023 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall

