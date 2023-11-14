How to Watch Morehead State vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) play the Mercer Bears (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43% the Bears allowed to opponents.
- Morehead State went 17-3 when it shot better than 43% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears ranked 187th.
- Last year, the Eagles put up 69.8 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 67 the Bears gave up.
- When Morehead State scored more than 67 points last season, it went 14-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Morehead State played better when playing at home last year, averaging 77.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Eagles gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (61.8) than in away games (71.3).
- When playing at home, Morehead State averaged 0.7 more threes per game (7.9) than on the road (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to away from home (33%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 105-73
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 96-40
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.