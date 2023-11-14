The Lipscomb Bisons (1-1) hit the court against the Morehead State Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Lipscomb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 58.3 points per game last year were eight fewer points than the 66.3 the Bisons allowed.

When Morehead State allowed fewer than 69.4 points last season, it went 10-11.

Last year, the 69.4 points per game the Bisons averaged were just 3.5 more points than the Eagles gave up (65.9).

When Lipscomb put up more than 65.9 points last season, it went 14-4.

