The Mercer Bears (1-1) will meet the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Information

Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Gross: 12 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK

Mark Freeman: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mercer Top Players (2022-23)

Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morehead State vs. Mercer Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Morehead State Rank Morehead State AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 68.7 255th 72nd 66.6 Points Allowed 67 82nd 134th 32.4 Rebounds 31.6 187th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.9 320th 128th 13.7 Assists 12.8 193rd 84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.9 84th

