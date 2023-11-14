The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) face the Murray State Racers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CFSB Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers shot 44.1% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42% the Hilltoppers allowed to opponents.

Murray State went 16-3 when it shot better than 42% from the field.

The Racers were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hilltoppers ranked 233rd.

Last year, the Racers scored 70.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers gave up.

Murray State went 12-0 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

Murray State scored 73.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged on the road (65.9).

When playing at home, the Racers gave up 10 fewer points per game (67.8) than in road games (77.8).

At home, Murray State made 0.6 fewer treys per game (5.8) than in away games (6.4). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule