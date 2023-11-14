The Murray State Racers (2-0) go up against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-1.5) 148.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Murray State covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Racers games went over the point total 17 out of 28 times last season.

Western Kentucky compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 16 of the Hilltoppers' games last season hit the over.

