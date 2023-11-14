Pacers vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the Indiana Pacers (6-4). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSIN.
Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Pacers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|76ers (-5.5)
|240.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|76ers (-5.5)
|240.5
|-230
|+190
Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info
Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers average 120.7 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 109.4 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +101 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.
- The Pacers put up 126.0 points per game (first in league) while giving up 123.1 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- The two teams average 246.7 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 232.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Philadelphia is 8-1-0 ATS this season.
- Indiana is 6-4-0 ATS this year.
Pacers and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+20000
|+6600
|-
|76ers
|+1600
|+800
|-
