Pacers vs. 76ers November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (2-1), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSIN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pacers vs. 76ers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH, BSIN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games
- November 8 at home vs the Jazz
- November 1 at the Celtics
- November 4 at home vs the Hornets
- November 6 at home vs the Spurs
- November 3 at home vs the Cavaliers
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton collected 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Buddy Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Myles Turner posted 18 points last season, plus 1.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds.
- Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin recorded 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid collected 33.1 points last season, plus 10.2 boards and 4.2 assists.
- Per game, Tobias Harris collected 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.5 assists. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Tyrese Maxey put up 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3.5 assists. He also drained 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with 2.7 treys per game.
- De'Anthony Melton posted 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists. He drained 42.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
- Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers last season were 20.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He drained 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|76ers
|Pacers
|115.2
|Points Avg.
|116.3
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.