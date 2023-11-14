Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch when the Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) and the Indiana Pacers (6-4) play at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

On Sunday, the 76ers defeated the Pacers 137-126, led by Maxey with 50 points (plus five assists and seven rebounds). Haliburton was the top scorer for the losing side with 25 points, and he chipped in 17 assists and one rebound.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 25 1 17 2 1 3 Myles Turner 22 5 0 1 3 4 Buddy Hield 16 4 3 1 1 4

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Myles Turner contributes with 17.0 points per game, plus 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Pacers get 12.7 points per game from Aaron Nesmith, plus 6.0 boards and 1.3 assists.

Bruce Brown's averages for the season are 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 60.0% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.0 triples per contest.

Buddy Hield gets the Pacers 11.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

