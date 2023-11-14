In a Tuesday college basketball slate that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Kent State Golden Flashes versus the LSU Tigers is a game to see.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Kent State vs. LSU

TV: SEC Network+

No. 4 Utah Utes vs. No. 21 Baylor Bears

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Location: Waco, Texas

How to Watch Utah vs. Baylor

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. No. 11 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas

TV: LHN

No. 24 Washington State Cougars vs. Montana Grizzlies

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Dahlberg Arena Location: Missoula, Montana

How to Watch Washington State vs. Montana