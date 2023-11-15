How to Watch the Eastern Kentucky vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky vs. Evansville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels put up an average of 76.4 points per game last year, only 3.2 more points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.
- Eastern Kentucky had a 9-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.
- Last year, the Purple Aces averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Colonels gave up (69.5).
- When Evansville put up more than 69.5 points last season, it went 6-1.
- The Purple Aces made 33.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 19.1 percentage points lower than the Colonels allowed to their opponents (52.4%).
- The Colonels shot at a 36% rate from the field last season, 28.2 percentage points below the 64.2% shooting opponents of the Purple Aces averaged.
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Hanover
|W 94-43
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 74-72
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/11/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 86-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|11/18/2023
|UAB
|-
|Alaska Airlines Center
|11/25/2023
|Campbellsville Harrodsburg
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
