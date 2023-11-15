The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Evansville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up an average of 76.4 points per game last year, only 3.2 more points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky had a 9-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.

Last year, the Purple Aces averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Colonels gave up (69.5).

When Evansville put up more than 69.5 points last season, it went 6-1.

The Purple Aces made 33.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 19.1 percentage points lower than the Colonels allowed to their opponents (52.4%).

The Colonels shot at a 36% rate from the field last season, 28.2 percentage points below the 64.2% shooting opponents of the Purple Aces averaged.

Eastern Kentucky Schedule